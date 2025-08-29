Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2025.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2025.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 755.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58421 shares in the past one month.

 

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd crashed 6.05% to Rs 327.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.93% to Rs 114.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Jio IPO set for 2026; Reliance Industries aims 3MMTPA green hydrogen capacity by 2032

Mukesh Ambani

RIL sets up Reliance Intelligence, partners Google to transform AI in India

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Car Insurance

Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

BANKS, NBFC

New co-lending guidelines may dampen bank, NBFCs' volumes in near termpremium

Orient Cement Ltd shed 4.88% to Rs 216.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30452 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd plummeted 4.86% to Rs 85.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GSS Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Sammaan Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sammaan Capital Ltd counter

Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon