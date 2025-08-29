Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Servotech Renewable rises after inking JV pact with BEKEM Infra Projects

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Servotech Renewable Power System gained 1.31% to Rs 123.69 after the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with BEKEM Infra Projects to jointly participate in government- led renewable energy projects.

The projects will include rooftop solar solutions and related infrastructure under schemes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The company stated that it will not issue equity shares to its JV partner or hold any stake in the entity.

Servotech Renewable Power System manufactures EV chargers, solar products, and power & backup products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17% to Rs 5.24 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 137.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

