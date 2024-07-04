Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 413.67 points or 0.72% at 57664.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (up 1.88%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.61%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.5%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.27%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.55%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.46%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.41%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.4%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.47%), MRF Ltd (down 0.29%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 273.63 or 0.51% at 53715.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.95 points or 0.39% at 16070.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.85 points or 0.44% at 24392.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 358.21 points or 0.45% at 80345.01.

On BSE,2172 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

