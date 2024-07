Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Inox Wind (IWL) announced the completion of infusion of ~ Rs. 900 crore into the company by its promoter Inox Wind Energy (IWEL). The funds were raised by IWEL on 28 May 2024, through sale of equity shares of IWL through block deals on the stock exchanges, witnessing participation of several marquee investors. The funds will be utilised by IWL to completely pare down its external term debt to achieve a net debt free status.