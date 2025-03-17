Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares rise

Auto shares rise

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index rising 712.62 points or 1.54% at 46958.91 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Uno Minda Ltd (up 4.24%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.79%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.5%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.21%),Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.93%), MRF Ltd (up 1.77%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.7%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.55%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.4%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.22%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.91%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 212.63 or 0.48% at 44057.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 104.04 points or 0.77% at 13636.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156 points or 0.7% at 22553.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 429.72 points or 0.58% at 74258.63.

On BSE,2145 shares were trading in green, 1199 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

