Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 177.73 points or 0.38% at 46805.74 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.77%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.53%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.29%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.92%), MRF Ltd (down 1.22%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.05%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.23 or 0.28% at 72213.28.
The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.2% at 21860.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 107.02 points or 0.26% at 41438.75.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.94 points or 0.26% at 12773.34.
On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto shares gain

Ramky Infrastructure wins two contracts from Greater Chennai Corporation

Energy stocks rise

Auro Pharma rises on USFDA nod for nasal spray

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon