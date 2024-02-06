Sensex (    %)
                        
Auto shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 474.41 points or 1.06% at 45285.52 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.45%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.91%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.31%),MRF Ltd (up 1.29%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.13%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.05%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.95%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.91%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.89%).
On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.07%), moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.59 or 0.32% at 71964.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 64.75 points or 0.3% at 21836.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 515.62 points or 1.13% at 46258.79.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.57 points or 0.84% at 13434.86.
On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

