Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index increasing 277.13 points or 0.48% at 57459.25 at 09:23 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 4.43%), MRF Ltd (up 2.01%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.58%),Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.15%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.04%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.99%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.98%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.48%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.27%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.37%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:23 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 8.39 or 0.02% at 54021.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 2.63 points or 0.02% at 16220.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.16% at 24542.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 130.01 points or 0.16% at 80649.35.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1719 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

