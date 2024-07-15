Business Standard
Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 248.54 points or 0.42% at 59267.93 at 09:23 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 0.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.72%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.53%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.48%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.44%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.27%) turned lower.
At 09:23 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 8.39 or 0.02% at 54021.64.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 2.63 points or 0.02% at 16220.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.16% at 24542.35.
The BSE Sensex index was up 130.01 points or 0.16% at 80649.35.
On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1719 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

