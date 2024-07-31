Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Automobile Corp hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Automobile Corporation of Goa hit a upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,861 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 77.33% to Rs 17.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.10 core recorded in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations increased 34.67% YoY to Rs 203.32 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) surged 79.85% YoY to Rs 24.19 crore in Q1 FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total expenses jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 183.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 139.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 129.86 crore (up 31.01% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.13 crore (up 2.28% YoY).
Automobile Corporation of Goa is engaged in the manufacture of pressed parts, components, sub assemblies for various range of automobiles and manufacture Bus bodies and components thereof.
The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 2,861 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, 5Paisa, Angel ONE: Trade setup on broking stocks; key levels to track

LIVE news: Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says minister Atishi

Golden Arms of Surya headline India's Super Over win, T20I series sweep

PSBs' Rs 8,500 crore penalties a burden on common man: Rahul Gandhi

Parliament LIVE: Congress ready to listen to any abuse; stands firm on caste census, says Kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon