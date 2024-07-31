Automobile Corp hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Automobile Corporation of Goa hit a upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,861 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 77.33% to Rs 17.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.10 core recorded in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 79.85% YoY to Rs 24.19 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 183.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 139.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 129.86 crore (up 31.01% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.13 crore (up 2.28% YoY).

Revenue from operations increased 34.67% YoY to Rs 203.32 crore during the quarter.