Autoriders International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 21.56 crore
Net profit of Autoriders International reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.64% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 83.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.5619.68 10 83.4170.56 18 OPM %24.0325.76 -28.3927.68 - PBDT4.644.55 2 21.2817.72 20 PBT1.922.59 -26 11.0910.51 6 NP0.27-1.09 LP 9.446.76 40
First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

