ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Marksans Pharma Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2024.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd crashed 13.54% to Rs 1014.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7533 shares in the past one month.
Marksans Pharma Ltd tumbled 11.37% to Rs 150.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd lost 10.65% to Rs 69.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd plummeted 10.02% to Rs 65.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3372.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd corrected 9.57% to Rs 1227.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5534 shares in the past one month.
First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

