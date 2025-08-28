Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.19% to Rs 164.05 croreNet profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 49.74% to Rs 31.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.19% to Rs 164.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales164.05110.70 48 OPM %79.4480.78 -PBDT44.8830.33 48 PBT42.9128.72 49 NP31.9721.35 50
