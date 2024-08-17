Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 74.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.44% to Rs 110.70 crore

Net profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 74.71% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.44% to Rs 110.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.7068.5780.7878.6330.3317.6728.7216.3721.3512.22