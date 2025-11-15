Sarthak Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.37% to Rs 0.09 croreSarthak Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 96.37% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.092.48 -96 OPM %-33.33-2.02 -PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 PBT-0.03-0.01 -200 NP0-0.08 100
