Sarthak Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 96.37% to Rs 0.09 crore

Sarthak Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 96.37% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.092.48 -96 OPM %-33.33-2.02 -PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 PBT-0.03-0.01 -200 NP0-0.08 100

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

