Avantel bags purchase order worth Rs 2 cr from L&T

Avantel bags purchase order worth Rs 2 cr from L&T

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Avantel announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 1.64 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of Satcom systems.

The project is scheduled to be executed by January 2026.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software-defined radios, high-power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

 

Shares of Avantel fell 1.01% to close at Rs 117.95, while those of Larsen & Toubro shed 0.93% to Rs 3,226.60 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

