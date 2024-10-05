Avantel consolidated net profit rises 42.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 77.42 croreNet profit of Avantel rose 42.50% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.4254.33 42 OPM %44.8145.92 -PBDT34.4623.84 45 PBT31.5022.20 42 NP22.9016.07 43
