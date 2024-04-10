Sensex (    %)
                             
Avenue Supermarts, Lupin, PB Fintech, Shyam Metalics in focus

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store at Vaishnavi Sapphire Mall, Bengaluru (Karnataka). The total number of stores as on date stands at 366.
Lupin: Lupin said that it has received an approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to launch first generic version of Oracea (Doxycycline capsules, 40 mg) in the United States.
PB Fintech: A wholly-owned subsidiary of the company by the name of PB Pay Private Limited has been incorporated vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 9 April 2024.
Exide Industries: The company has entered into an agreement for acquiring 26% equity stake in "Clean Max Arcadia Private Limited", a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) promoted and incorporated by Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd. for generation and supply of solar power.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company announced the establishment of a new Stainless Steel Hot Rolled Coils (HRC) facility at its existing plant in Sambalpur, Odisha as a part of its expansion plan. The company is strategically positioning itself for accelerated growth and expansion in the Stainless Steel market.
Paisalo Digital: Assets under management (AUM) grew by 32% to approximately Rs 4,622 crore as of 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 3,492 crore as of 31 March 2023.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

