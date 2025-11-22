Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AVG Logistics CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

AVG Logistics announced the resignation of Himanshu Sharma from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 21 November 2025 due to overseas growth opportunity.

AVG Logistics is engaged in the transportation of goods, warehousing services, and other related logistics activities, along with carrying out trading operations.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 5.6% to Rs 5.08 crore on a 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 143.03 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of AVG Logistics slipped 1.80% to Rs 199.30 on 21 November 2025.

