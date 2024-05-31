AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.16% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

AVI Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.020.050.643.80-250.00-80.00-29.69-1.58-0.010.030.040.18-0.010.030.030.1700.020.020.12