Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 3720.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.79% to Rs 53.86 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 3720.83% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.79% to Rs 53.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.8635.2524.6913.1919.764.2118.102.929.170.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News