Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 3720.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 3720.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 52.79% to Rs 53.86 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 3720.83% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.79% to Rs 53.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales53.8635.25 53 OPM %24.6913.19 -PBDT19.764.21 369 PBT18.102.92 520 NP9.170.24 3721

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

