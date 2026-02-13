Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.31%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.30%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.31%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.30%

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 3.31% at 11872.8 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd slipped 6.27%, Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 5.74% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 5.52%. The Nifty Metal index is up 42.00% over last one year compared to the 10.59% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index is down 2.24% and Nifty Realty index has slid 2.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.30% to close at 25471.1 while the SENSEX is down 1.25% to close at 82626.76 today.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

