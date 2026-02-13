Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.31%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.30%
Nifty Metal index ended down 3.31% at 11872.8 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd slipped 6.27%, Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 5.74% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 5.52%. The Nifty Metal index is up 42.00% over last one year compared to the 10.59% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index is down 2.24% and Nifty Realty index has slid 2.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.30% to close at 25471.1 while the SENSEX is down 1.25% to close at 82626.76 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST