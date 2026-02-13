NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 344.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 342.99 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 344.30% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 342.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.342.99341.4010.545.6538.5519.1023.355.3213.242.98

