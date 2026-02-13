Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 144.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 51.11 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 144.91% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.1150.1513.1315.918.055.254.681.874.091.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News