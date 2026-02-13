Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 144.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 51.11 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 144.91% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.1150.15 2 OPM %13.1315.91 -PBDT8.055.25 53 PBT4.681.87 150 NP4.091.67 145

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

