Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 942.47 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 19.55% to Rs 59.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 942.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 892.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.942.47892.0014.0012.37117.7591.6286.9565.5759.9450.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News