Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 6.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.57% to Rs 14761.95 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 6.77% to Rs 813.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 761.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.57% to Rs 14761.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11946.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14761.9511946.1519.1219.561806.971397.541524.751129.84813.49761.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News