Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 18.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 18.56% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 195.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.195.60178.5117.5820.2036.5136.4229.7030.3227.0922.85

