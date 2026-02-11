Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 147.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 80.20% to Rs 112.37 croreNet profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 147.18% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.20% to Rs 112.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales112.3762.36 80 OPM %11.558.35 -PBDT11.944.44 169 PBT10.004.05 147 NP7.443.01 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST