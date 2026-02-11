Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 147.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 147.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales rise 80.20% to Rs 112.37 crore

Net profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 147.18% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.20% to Rs 112.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales112.3762.36 80 OPM %11.558.35 -PBDT11.944.44 169 PBT10.004.05 147 NP7.443.01 147

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

