Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 147.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Blue Water Logistics rose 147.18% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.20% to Rs 112.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.112.3762.3611.558.3511.944.4410.004.057.443.01

