AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 110.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.59% to Rs 160.31 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 110.62% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.59% to Rs 160.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales160.31121.83 32 OPM %9.276.57 -PBDT18.3911.07 66 PBT15.757.62 107 NP13.296.31 111
