Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 584.09 croreNet profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 39.88% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 584.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 522.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales584.09522.49 12 OPM %4.525.87 -PBDT28.0235.24 -20 PBT12.6120.62 -39 NP11.2018.63 -40
