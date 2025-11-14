GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 157.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.28% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 157.90% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.28% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.223.43 -35 OPM %-327.03-116.33 -PBDT34.0727.18 25 PBT33.4926.59 26 NP14.035.44 158
