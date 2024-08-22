Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Awfis Space soars on Bengaluru expansion

Awfis Space soars on Bengaluru expansion

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Awfis Space Solutions soared 12.12% to Rs 883.60 after the company announced the launch of two new coworking spaces in Bengaluru, India.
The centers are located in Mantri Commerce and Vista Pixel, and offer a combined total of 66,846 square feet of workspace. Both centers are located in prime locations with excellent connectivity to major business districts. They also offer a range of amenities, including advanced technology and facility management services.
As of June 2024, the company operated 1,12,038 seats across 185 centers, covering 5.6 million sq. ft. across 17 cities. Awfis plans to further expand its presence in India by adding 40,000 new seats in FY25, bringing its total to 135,000 seats by the end of the fiscal year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Awfis Space Solutions is a leading provider of flexible workspaces in India. They offer a variety of workspace solutions, including coworking spaces, customized managed offices, and mobility solutions. Awfis also provides design and build services through Awfis Transform and facility management services through Awfis Care. Their integrated platform strategy aims to address the modern workspace needs of businesses and professionals.
Awfis Space Solutions swung to a net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in Q4 FY24 from a loss of Rs 13.85 crore a year ago. Revenue jumped 45.2% YoY to Rs 232.32 crore in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

BSE Smallcap index hits record high; TVS Electronics, Varroc zoom up to 20%

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company's new launch drives shares to 52-week high; details

explosion, Blast, Andhra Pradesh Blast, Anakapalle Blast

Andhra CM to visit pharma unit accident site, interact with those injured

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: First meet of Parliament committee on Waqf Bill underway

Dabur

Dabur's shares rally on announcing new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon