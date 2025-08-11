AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 257.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 334.70 croreNet profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 257.71% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 334.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales334.70257.74 30 OPM %37.8030.67 -PBDT98.9061.09 62 PBT10.382.79 272 NP9.982.79 258
