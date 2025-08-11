Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 93.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 640.20 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 93.66% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 640.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 699.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales640.20699.14 -8 OPM %4.9113.16 -PBDT34.8299.04 -65 PBT9.6178.88 -88 NP5.3484.18 -94
