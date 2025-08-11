Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 52.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.56% to Rs 229.73 croreNet profit of Goldiam International rose 52.86% to Rs 33.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 229.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales229.73165.80 39 OPM %17.9218.24 -PBDT46.9734.19 37 PBT45.4032.72 39 NP33.6922.04 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content