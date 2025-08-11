Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astral consolidated net profit declines 32.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 32.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 1.62% to Rs 1361.20 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 32.64% to Rs 81.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 1361.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1383.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1361.201383.60 -2 OPM %13.5815.50 -PBDT181.70218.70 -17 PBT109.80163.10 -33 NP81.10120.40 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

