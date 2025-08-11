JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 11.59 croreNet profit of JFL Life Sciences declined 60.73% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.599.54 21 OPM %16.7432.08 -PBDT1.702.80 -39 PBT1.442.56 -44 NP0.751.91 -61
