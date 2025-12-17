Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWHCL arm secures two contracts worth Rs 1,330 cr from BMC

AWHCL arm secures two contracts worth Rs 1,330 cr from BMC

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that one of its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has been awarded two contracts of Collection & Transportation of MSW in the city of Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The contracts were awarded to consortium/Joint Venture of AG Enviro Infra Projects (51%), M/s. Jigar Transport Company (29%) & M/s. M. K. Enterprises (20%).

The first contract valued at Rs 684 crore for a period of 7 years entails, collection & transportation of approximately 650 M.T. Per Day from A, B, C & D Wards of Mumbai City. The second contract valued at Rs 646 crore for a period of 7 years is for collection & transportation of approximately 600 M. T. Per Day from N, S & T Wards of Mumbai City.

 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

