Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1056, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1056.3, down 1.41% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd tumbled 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
