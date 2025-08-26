Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India Ltd rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 525.3, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.92% fall in NIFTY and a 10.86% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 525.3, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24786.45. The Sensex is at 81040.59, down 0.73%. Dabur India Ltd has risen around 0.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55681.65, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 526.6, up 1.37% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 18.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.92% fall in NIFTY and a 10.86% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 65.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

