Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 69.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 342.98 croreNet profit of Axis Securities declined 69.76% to Rs 52.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 342.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.96% to Rs 421.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.42% to Rs 1652.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1136.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales342.98383.42 -11 1652.171136.11 45 OPM %47.7561.89 -61.1757.86 - PBDT77.98148.81 -48 605.98439.00 38 PBT67.78139.88 -52 567.17405.92 40 NP52.73174.36 -70 421.55301.20 40
