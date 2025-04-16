Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 22.82% to Rs 1870.04 crore

Net profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company reported to Rs 71.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 132.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.82% to Rs 1870.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2422.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.28% to Rs 500.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 9030.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9573.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1870.042422.84 -23 9030.079573.58 -6 OPM %4.59-7.47 -7.235.93 - PBDT89.57-176.25 LP 663.93578.35 15 PBT89.57-176.25 LP 663.93578.35 15 NP71.07-132.53 LP 500.17437.67 14

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

