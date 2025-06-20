Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal showcased India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London yesterday. Delivering the keynote address at the IGF Mainstage Plenary Session titled "From Agreement to Action: The UK-India FTA," the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to transitioning the FTA from a negotiated text into a transformative economic partnership. He was joined in conversation by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, with moderation by international journalist Mark Barton.

Goyal described the FTA as a reflection of shared ambition between two vibrant democracies. He stated that the agreement not only enhances bilateral trade, but also demonstrates India's ability to negotiate balanced and future-oriented trade frameworks aligned with its national interests. Outlining the next phase of implementation, Goyal highlighted key priorities such as strengthening institutional mechanisms for joint governance, unlocking early benefits for SMEs and startups, and facilitating smooth mobility of skilled professionals across sectors.

 

On June 19th, the Union Minister participated in a special session on "UK-India Science, Technology and Innovation Collaboration" at the Science Museum in London. The session explored opportunities for UK stakeholders to contribute to India's expanding investments in digital public infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and green technologies. Discussions also covered efforts to make India a global manufacturing hub through Make in India, PLI schemes, and enhancing collaboration in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and creative industries. The Free Trade Agreement's role in deepening cooperation in critical technologies, defence production, and advanced manufacturing was also highlighted.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

