Dilip Buildcon gains on bagging Rs 1,341-cr tunnel project from KRCL

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.69% to Rs 496.30 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoI) worth Rs 1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL).

The contract includes building a twin-tube unidirectional tunnel in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. The project also involves developing a four-lane approach road. This road will connect Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi directly, with a total length of 8.275 km under Package-II.

The project is valued at Rs 1,341 crore and is to be completed within 48 months.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit soared 3099.1% to Rs 170.83 crore despite a 0.8% decline in net sales to Rs 3,096.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

