Axtel Industries Q3 PAT spurts 145% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Axtel Industries reported a 144.79% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 7.98 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 3.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales jumped 45.09% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 58.63 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 10.83 crore, up by 118.35% from Rs 4.96 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total operating expenditure rose by 34.83% to Rs 49.24 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 22.85 crore (up 41.08% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 11.14 crore (up 7.43% YoY), and other expense was at Rs 10.84 crore (up 57.56% YoY) during the period under review.

Axtel Industries (AIL) manufactures custom-designed food processing plants and machinery tailored to clients requirements.

Shares of Axtel Industries declined 1.57% to close at Rs 426.60 on the BSE.

