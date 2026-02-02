Campus Activewear rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Campus Activewear surged 7.32% to Rs 273.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.03% to Rs 63.68 crore on 14.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 588.61 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 37.39% YoY to Rs 86.06 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 115.8 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 34.8% compared with Rs 85.9 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 19.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.6% in Q3 FY25.

Sales volume rose 8.6% to 82.8 lakh pairs during the quarter, compared with 76.2 lakh pairs sold in Q3 FY25. Average selling price (ASP) increased 5.2% to Rs 711 per pair in Q3 FY26, from Rs 675 per pair in Q3 FY25.

Advertisement and sales promotion expenses grew sharply by 17.3% to Rs 65 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 55.4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.

