Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Azad Engineering rose 1.02% to Rs 1,713.30 after its consolidated net profit surged 55.8% to Rs 32.74 crore on a 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 145.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, driven by strong sales and efficiency gains.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 56.3% YoY to Rs 46.43 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting strong operational performance and resilient margins despite a rise in costs. Total expenses increased 33.8% YoY to Rs 111.44 crore, led by a 51.6% jump in employee benefit expenses to Rs 33.68 crore and a 39.8% rise in finance costs to Rs 6.71 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit advanced 22.14% to Rs 32.99 crore on a 28.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.67 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. EBITDA increased 29.2% to Rs 51.38 crore, from Rs 39.79 crore a year ago, with the EBITDA margin at 36%, slightly higher than 35.7% in Q2 FY25, reflecting operational efficiency and cost optimization.

 

Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman & CEO, Azad Engineering, said, Today, we have three customer-specific plants that showcase our ability to align closely with our global OEMs and scale with agility. These plants are aligned with our customers in the energy and oil & gas space, resulting in a 35.7% growth in this segments revenues during H1FY26. Parallelly, the Aerospace & Defence segment registered a healthy 30.3% improvement on the back of the commercialization of new products.

Our order book position has further strengthened with the signing of Phase 2 of the Mitsubishi contract, which has a combined contract value of Rs 13,870 million. With this strong order book and a strategic plan for expansion, we anticipate even stronger performance in the second half of FY26 and remain confident in achieving our projected 25% to 30% topline growth for the year.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.29%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.29%

INR edges lower tracking dollar strength overseas

INR edges lower tracking dollar strength overseas

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

Bajaj Auto sells 5.18 lakh units in Oct'25

Bajaj Auto sells 5.18 lakh units in Oct'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon