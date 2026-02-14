Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.27% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 158.72 croreNet profit of Azad Engineering rose 44.27% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 158.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales158.72120.48 32 OPM %39.1935.54 -PBDT62.0241.48 50 PBT47.7834.04 40 NP34.5123.92 44
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST