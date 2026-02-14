Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 158.72 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 44.27% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 158.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales158.72120.48 32 OPM %39.1935.54 -PBDT62.0241.48 50 PBT47.7834.04 40 NP34.5123.92 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JNK India consolidated net profit rises 540.14% in the December 2025 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit rises 540.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 318.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 318.18% in the December 2025 quarter

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today