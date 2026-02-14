Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 44.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 158.72 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 44.27% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 158.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.158.72120.4839.1935.5462.0241.4847.7834.0434.5123.92

