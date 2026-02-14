JNK India consolidated net profit rises 540.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.85% to Rs 202.64 crore

Net profit of JNK India rose 540.14% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.85% to Rs 202.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

