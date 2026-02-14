JNK India consolidated net profit rises 540.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 115.85% to Rs 202.64 croreNet profit of JNK India rose 540.14% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.85% to Rs 202.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales202.6493.88 116 OPM %12.797.15 -PBDT25.454.51 464 PBT23.192.90 700 NP18.182.84 540
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST