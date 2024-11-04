Business Standard
Azad Engineering inks Rs 700 cr deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Azad Engineering has signed Long Term Contract & Price Agreement (LTCPA) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI) for supply of highly engineered & complex rotating and stationary Airfoils for Advanced Gas & Thermal power turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry. This current Phase of contract, valued at ~ USD ($) 82.89 Million (Rs ~ 700 crore) is a robust step towards cementing an everlasting strategic relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI)

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

